Vidya Balan: ‘Family should not come in between a married couple’

Vidya Balan has a relationship advice for married couples and their friends and families. She believes people should not meddle in a couple's business and let them sort out their issues themselves. In a new interview, she stressed on the importance of communication between a couple. (Also read: Do Aur Do Pyaar review: Vidya Balan is the soul of this mushy, messy tale that’s complex and relatable at the same time) Vidya Balan poses for a picture during the promotion of her Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film Do Aur Do Pyaar.(AFP)

‘Communication is crucial’

Speaking to India Today, she said, "To realise that marriage is between two people and should remain between two people at all times, whatever it takes to achieve that, communication, and sharing, is very crucial."

"You can't bring in another person, whether that's family or friends, no one can be a part of the relationship between two people, especially a marriage. It’s so deliciously layered, intricate, intimate and personal that no third person can know what one feels for the other. There is a beautiful line in the film that says, 'Just show up every day.' That's the relationship,” she added.

In another interview, with ANI, the Parineeta actor spoke about the importance of open communication in relationships.

On marriage with Siddharth

"I believe every couple has their own unique mantra, but in my opinion, if we openly communicate with each other about everything, it can be very helpful," the actor said.

Discussing her relationship with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan shared, "Siddharth and I discuss everything, if someone feels bad or gets angry, or if there's love, we express it honestly to each other, which is very important. Sharing everything is crucial for a couple. And spending a lot of time together, especially enjoying biryani together, is very important."

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur got married in Mumbai on December 14, 2012, following a few years of courtship.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It marks her feature debut and hit the theatres on April 19, 2024.

The trailer, released earlier this month, offers a glimpse into the complexities of modern relationships, inviting audiences of all ages to embark on a journey filled with laughter, tears, and love. Also starring Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the film boasts a stellar cast that is likely to captivate viewers.