Vidya Balan on Siddharth Roy Kapur and how they won 'each other's hearts': It is always lust at first sight

Siddharth Roy Kapur, who has his own production house, Roy Kapur Films and has produced films like The Sky Is Pink, was the one who made the first move, Vidya revealed in the interview. She also spoke about the qualities she admires in her husband.

Vidya Balan on how she fell for Siddharth Roy Kapur

"Obviously, it is always lust at first sight. Of course, there's was some emotional connection, but it starts with a physical attraction. He is the most good-looking man. To me, he is the most good-looking man I know. But I also got attracted to the fact he is a very secure man. He is more secure than most men I have met. I have seen my father, who is very secure. And as they say you look for your parents in your partner. So therefore, what drew me to him was how secure he was being who he is. He is very private but very authentic, there is no facade. He is not fake," Vidya said on The Ranveer Show.

On who made the first move

"I don't know whether he hit on me, But I definitely think that he made the first move. Because I am too... I don't think I would have made the first move... whether he wanted to be with the actor ot with the person, those are things you wonder about. So, I just would not have made the first move with anyone because this was so fresh, fame was a new thing I was faced with. So yeah, he made the first move."

Vidya and Siddharth's relationship

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur married in Mumbai on December 14, 2012. The actor and producer dated for a couple of years before tying the knot. Earlier this year, the actor recalled how she first met Siddharth after an awards event in 2010. She also revealed that it was filmmaker Karan Johar, who played the matchmaker.

Speaking to Humans Of Bombay in a 2023 interview, Vidya had said, “Life was bringing us together a lot at that time. We ended up at a party together at Karan's place. Karan has played Cupid in this relationship. He invited me to a party at his house and I was a bit [surprised] because I didn't really know him. I [felt] how sweet. I went to his house and I didn't really know most of the others. I was a bit shy and Siddharth walks in and because we had just watched [a] play together, we ended up having a chat. That's when probably something happened that night. Later of course, I got to know that Karan had wanted us to meet. This was an intentional invitation. And it worked.”

