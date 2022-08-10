Vidya Balan wants to 'abuse' when told ‘actresses have short shelf life’; lists ridiculous things she hears in Bollywood

Vidya Balan spoke about all the ‘ridiculous, rubbish’ things that ‘actresses get told’ in a recent video. The actor said she is often told that ‘the rate race’ does not matter for her at this point in her career. She also said she has been told she is working ‘so hard’ because she has to make the most of it now, since ‘actresses have a short shelf life’. Read more: Vidya Balan says it's 'unfortunate' Mission Mangal is seen as an ‘Akshay Kumar film’

Vidya made her Bollywood debut with the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Parineeta in 2005. Since then she has acted in films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), The Dirrty Picture (2011), Mission Mangal (2019) and Shakuntala Devi (2020). Vidya’s had a colourful acting career and has become known for her film choices. However, she says she still faces some odd comments from directors and producers looking to cast her in their films.

In a new video shared by Film Companion, Vidya listed some of the ‘ridiculous, rubbish things actresses get told’. The actor said she was sure her colleagues would identify with her list and others would find it ‘really funny’. The clip shared via an Instagram post opens with Vidya listing the first ‘ridiculous thing’ she is used to hearing. Vidya said she’s been told, “’We don’t need many dates, but your role is very important. You play the catalyst in the hero’s journey’,” and added, another remark she often hears, saying, “At this point in your career, the rate race does not matter anymore.”

To the ‘rat race’ comment, the actor reacted in the video by saying it (rat race) will ‘always matter’. Sharing another comment, Vidya said female actors are often told they’re working ‘so hard’ and ‘making the most of it now’ as ‘actresses have a short shelf life’. Taking a dig at those making such comments, Vidya shared her reaction and was heard saying in the video ‘can I abuse?’

Another common remark reserved solely for female actors, according to Vidya is ‘it is a very, very crucial role in the film. Aur aapke alawa koi nahi kar sakta (no one else but you can play the role); but there’s one problem, our budget is a little low’. Vidya also said in the video, “I get told this a lot. When people offer me regular films and they really want me to do it, they don’t know what to say. So, they will say, ‘you know, you will add warmth and believability to the film’.”

Vidya was last seen in the film Jalsa, which also featured Shefali Shah. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film released on Prime Video in March. Vidya will soon be seen in Neeyat. She also has a film directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

