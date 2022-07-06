Vidyut Jammwal recalls Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture during his modelling days

Vidyut Jammwal, who is preparing for the release of his next film Khuda Haafiz 2, worked as a model for several years before he made his acting debut in 2011. In a recent interview, Vidyut recalled how Shah Rukh Khan had said something kind to him during his modelling days that he remembers even today. Also Read| Vidyut Jammwal climbs down scaffolding from balcony to click selfie with construction worker

During the trailer launch event for Khuda Haafiz 2 last month, Vidyut had paid a surprise visit to an event being held for Adivi Sesh's film Major at the same venue. Vidyut said he didn't know Adivi at the time and simply wanted to congratulate him. When asked if any actor did a similar gesture for him as well, Vidyut recalled how Shah Rukh Khan came to compliment him after he left the actor impressed with a backflip he performed during his ramp walk.

The actor told Siddharth Kannan, "During my modelling days, I once did a back flip on the ramp. Luckily Shah Rukh sir was in attendance. After the fashion show, we models were waiting in the lobby. And there is this fancy car that comes with silver glasses. Women models were standing in front of me, and I had my back turned toward that car."

He further recalled, "The car stopped. I knew it was Shah Rukh sir, but I didn't have the guts to turn around, while all the girls were hooting. And then the window goes down and he says, 'Vidyut, you were good.'"

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha is the second instalment of Vidyut's 2020 film Khuda Haafiz. The film, written and directed by Faruk Kabir, is scheduled to release in theatres on Friday, July 8. It also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, Danish Hussain, and Asrar Khan. Vidyut also has IB 71 and Sher Singh Raana in the pipeline.

