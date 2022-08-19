Vijay Deverakonda goes ‘what a meal’ as he feasts on Kerala sadya with Ananya Panday while promoting Liger. Watch

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who has been on a month-long promotional tour for his upcoming film Liger, was in Kerala on Thursday. He took out time to dig his hands into Malayali cuisine along with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. Taking to Twitter, Vijay on Friday shared a video in which he feasted on the food given on a banana leaf. (Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda’s mother performs pooja at Hyderabad home with Ananya Panday)

A few glasses were also placed near him on a table. Though his conversation with Ananya wasn't audible, Vijay gave a thumbs-up sign. Ananya also gestured that she enjoyed the food. Sharing the brief clip, Vijay captioned the post, "Kerala Sadya (red heart emoji). What a meal, AdiPoli!"

Kerala Sadya ❤️

What a meal, AdiPoli! pic.twitter.com/ajQsx1nV4K — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 19, 2022

Liger marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay, who is paired with Ananya in the movie. The film, about a mixed-martial arts boxer with a stutter, has been directed by Puri Jagannadh. Over the last few weeks, Vijay and Ananya have been on a nationwide promotional tour. They’ve been touring one big city across major states.

On Wednesday, Vijay’s mother performed a pooja at their home to ward off the evil eyes and tied sacred bands on the hands of the Liger duo. Vijay said that now his mother can sleep in peace as they will continue their promotional tour. He took to Twitter to share pictures from his home after the pooja. In one of the pictures, Vijay’s mother can be seen tying the sacred band on Ananya’s hand.

Vijay’s mother performed a pooja at their home.

“This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing! But Mummy feels we needed his protection. So Poooja and sacred Bands for all of us. Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour (sic),” Vijay wrote.

For the film, Vijay underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi. The film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well.

