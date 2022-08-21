Vijay Kaushik: None can predict the mood of the audience

Last seen in Shamshera, playing a dacoit, actor Vijay Kaushik believes that any negative projection or comment does affect projects in the long run.

“Films usually work through word-of-mouth while other aspects come secondary. And if, any particular person or groups make up their mind not to watch a certain film ultimately it does influence the film. Today, we all fail to understand the reasons behind the anger against the films. Mei toh bahut chota sa artiste hu…who am I to judge! But just like any other profession, we all put in lot of blood and sweat to make a project. Aur jab mehnat rang na laye toh bura lagta hai,” he says.

The Laxmii and The Shaukeens actor adds, “At the end of the day, none can predict the audiences’ mood at any given point of time. They can like a certain film and the reasons stay unknown. Similarly, it stands for disliking a project.”

The UPite, says there is an equal apprehension and excitement when a big project hits the theatre.

“I was offered to join the cast in 2018 and since then I was really excited to work with such a bigger banner and cast. A lot of hard work on appearance, lingo and body language had to be put in by all of us. And finally, when the film got to hit the theatre, it was like a dream — specially after Covid lockdowns.”

For Kaushik it was theatre that opened his way to films. “I always wanted to do something where I can make a big name for myself. After reaching Delhi, I tried sports but nothing big could happen. Then theatre came to my rescue. I gave eight-nine years to stage all thanks to the film Satya that I decided to take up acting as a career. Later, musical drama Zangoora helped me to earn some money and reach Mumbai in 2013. Then film Madaari with late Irrfan (Khan) sahib happened and it changed a lot for me. I also tried another international broadway for two years before getting an offer from YRF.”

Next, Kaushik will be seen in web series Kathmandu Connec-tion-2 and Rang De Tu Mohe.