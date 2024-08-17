Vijay Raaz dropped from Son of Sardaar 2 for 'not greeting Ajay Devgn' on set? Actor responds

Actor Vijay Raaz has been removed from the upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn. As per a Pinkvilla report, Kumar Mangat Pathak, who is co-producing the film with Ajay, said that Vijay has been dropped because of his behaviour and demands. However Vijay said that the move was taken after he didn't greet Ajay Devgn on the set. Sanjay Mishra has replaced Vijay in the film. (Also Read | Sanjay Dutt breaks silence after UK visa rejection, getting dropped from Son of Sardaar 2) Vijay Raaz said he was removed from Son of Sardaar 2 for not greeting Ajay Devgn.

What Son of Sardaar 2 co-producer said

Kumar said, “Yes, it’s true that we have removed Vijay Raaz from the film because of his behaviour on the sets. He demanded bigger rooms and a vanity van and also overcharged us for the spot boys. In fact, his spot boy was paid ₹20,000 per night, which is more than any big actor. UK is an expensive place, and everyone got standard rooms during the shoot, but he demanded premium suites...Even other actors and I stayed in the same category of room as him, which costs ₹45,000 for a night, and in one of the best hotels, it was very sizable."

Vijay's demands kept on increasing?

He added that he went to meet He also denied that Vijay was removed from the film for not greeting Ajay.

Kumar alleged Vijay has ‘even refused to pay back the advance he has taken’. He also alleged that Vijay repeatedly time and again rudely told the film's team that ‘Aap logo ne mujhe approach kiya, main kaunsa saamne se aya kaam mangne (you guys approached me, I didn't go to ask for work).'

What Vijay has said

In his defence, Vijay said that after he arrived at the shoot location, Ravi Kishan, director Vijay Arora and Kumar, among others, met him. "I stepped out of the van, and spotted Ajay Devgn standing around 25 metres away. I didn’t go to greet him as he was busy, and I continued to speak to my friends around. 25 minutes later, Mr Kumar Mangat came to me and said, ‘Aap Film Se Nikal Jaaye, Hum Aapko Nikal Rahe Hai (You quit the film, we are dropping you)’. The only misconduct from my end is, I didn’t greet Mr Ajay Devgn. I didn’t even meet the crew, and these are the only people I interacted with. I was removed from the film 30 minutes of reaching the sets, as I didn’t greet Ajay Devgn. These are powerful people, and the chatter of misconduct doesn’t arise at all,” he said.

Vijay’s spot boy sexually assaulted UK hotel staff?

As per the report, Vijay’s spot boy also allegedly sexually assaulted a hotel staff after drinking. Vijay said that he was removed from the film on August 4 afternoon, while the alleged assault took place at night. He added that he has "nothing to do with it" and doesn't "encourage such behaviour". He added he is "no longer working with the spot boy".

About Son of Sardaar 2

The shooting of the action comedy sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar is going on in the UK. The film, helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, also stars Mrunal Thakur. The film has an extensive shoot schedule in the UK, followed by India. Son of Sardaar, directed by Ashwani Dhir, features Ajay alongside Sonakshi Sinha.