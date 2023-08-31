News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vijay Varma schools paparazzi for asking about Maldives vacation with Tamannaah: ‘Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte aap’

Vijay Varma schools paparazzi for asking about Maldives vacation with Tamannaah: ‘Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte aap’

While Tamannaah Bhatia posted pictures of herself from the Maldives vacation, Vijay Varma went silent about the same on his Instagram.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are back from their vacation in Maldives. Naturally, both were met and probed by the paparazzi once they exited the Mumbai International Airport at the same time, but separately. While Tamannaah lent them the silent treatment when enquired about Vijay's whereabouts, Vijay schooled a paparazzo for overstepping his line. (Also Read: Vijay Varma says he never wanted to date an actor; reveals what changed with Tamannaah Bhatia)

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia first met on the sets of Lust Stories 2
Paps probe into Vijay and Tamannaah's vacation

In a video posted by the official Instagram handle of HT City, Vijay is walking outside the Mumbai airport as paps click and probe him. He's seen wearing a white shirt and faded blue pants, paired with dark sunglasses. When he's asked how his trip was, he replies calmly with a grin, “Bahut badhiya” (Very good).

But when the same paparazzo probes further and asks him rather cheekily, “Maldives ke samandar ke maaze leke aye ho?" (Haven't you returned after enjoying the Maldives sea?), Vijay's smile evaporates as he responds, “Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte aap” (You can't talk to me like that). Then he makes his way to the car and leaves.

On the other hand, Tamannaah is seen handling paps more calmly. She walks out of the Mumbai airport wearing maroon beachwear paired with matching sunglasses. She's seen greeting the paps, telling them her trip was “very good” when asked, thanking them and blowing them a kiss when told her pictures from the vacation were very good. But when the paps ask her “Vijay sir nahi aaye” (Vijay sir didn't come with you), she just blushes and silently exits.

Tamannaah's Maldives pics

Tamannaah took to her Instagram on Thursday and posted a carousel of pictures from Soneva Fushi in Maldives. She shared five pictures with three rainbow emojis in the caption.

Tamannaah was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar Specials murder mystery show Aakhri Sach. She played the lead investigator in the show reportedly based on the 2018 Delhi Burari death case. Vijay was last seen in Jio Cinema's cop show Kaalkoot. He will next be seen in Netflix India's thriller Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and also starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

