Vijay Varma says he never wanted to date an actor; reveals what changed with Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma recently opened up about his relationship with actor Tamannaah Bhatia. In an interview with Film Companion, the Dahaad actor has now revealed that when he was new in the industry he did not want to date anyone who was from the same business. But that perception has changed after he started seeing Tamannaah. (Also read: Vijay Varma isn't comfortable with attention his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia gets: 'I'm trying to get used to it') Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia starred in Lust Stories' Sex With Ex, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

What Vijay said

In an interview with Film Companion, Vijay said, “When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry. So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making.”

How Tamannaah's perspective helps

He further added about how his perspective has changed since Tamannaah's presence, and it helps him a lot. "Her experience and her good work and good sense really helps me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I am feeling a certain way in a day, because I said something, did some interview… and she brings a perspective immediately," said Vijay.

Their relationship timeline

Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay earlier this year, after months of speculation about their bond. They started seeing each other while working together on Lust Stories 2. A video showing them kissing during a New Year party in Goa had surfaced in January. Vijay had earlier said that he is not comfortable at the added attention that his relationship with her has received.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the web series Kaalkoot. The show also featured Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas. He also had Dahaad and Ghost Stories earlier this year, and for the former he received critical acclaim. Next, Vijay has the Netflix film Jaane Jaan up for release in September. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X and also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

