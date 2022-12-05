Vikram Bhatt shares pics, dedicates song to daughter Krishna Bhatt as she gets engaged to Vedant Sarda. See post

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt recently got engaged to Vedant Sarda. Taking to Instagram, Vikram on Monday shared several pictures and also penned a note. In the first photo, Vikram and Krishna hugged each other as he planted a kiss on her head while she smiled. Both of them looked at Vedant, who was standing near them. (Also Read | Krishna Bhatt on Vikram Bhatt’s second marriage: Dad told me suddenly that he has remarried)

The next few pictures showed the couple smiling and giving different poses for the camera. For the event, Krishna wore yellow and white ethnic wear and jewellery while Vedant opted for a white outfit. Sharing the pictures, Vikram captioned the post, "Engaged to get married!! And then I gave her away - in the words from the Fiddler on the Roof. Is this the little girl I carried? Is this the little boy at play? I don't remember growing older. When did they? When did she get to be a beauty? When did he grow to be so tall? Wasn't it yesterday when they were small?"

He also said, "Sunrise, sunset, Sunrise, sunset, Swiftly flow the days, Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers, Blossoming even as we gaze, Sunrise, sunset, Sunrise, sunset, Swiftly fly the years, One season following another, Laiden with happiness and tears." He shared the lyrics of the song Sunrise, Sunset from the film Fiddler on the Roof.

Reacting to the post, Krishna dropped a series of red heart emojis. Actor Namashi Chakraborty commented, "How wonderful (red heart emoji)." Actor Niki Walia wrote, "Aww bless them, congratulations Viks." Actor Rahul Dev said, "Amaaazing !!! Lots of love and God bless."

Krishna and Vedant also shared a post on Instagram. They shared pictures from their engagement ceremony. The duo captioned the post, "A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement. Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer."

Krishna is the daughter of Vikram and his ex-wife, Aditi Bhatt. Vikram and Aditi divorced in 1998. He is reportedly married to Shwetambari Soni. Vikram's last directorial was Judaa Hoke Bhi, which was released in July this year.

