Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur name their newborn son Vardaan, share unseen first pic

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur became parents to a baby boy on February 7. The couple named their newborn Vardaan. Vikrant and Sheetal also dropped a beautiful new picture on Instagram where they shared the first glimpse of their baby boy. (Also read: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur become parents to a boy; Sobhita Dhulipala, Tahira Kashyap congratulate them) Vikrant Massey shared a new pic with his newborn son and wife Sheetal Thakur.

Vikrant and Sheetal reveal their son's name

On Friday, Vikrant Massey made a joint post with Sheetal sharing the name of their newborn. In the caption, they wrote: “Nothing short of a blessing…We named him VARDAAN!!! (red heart emoticon)” Vardaan means blessing in the English language. The first picture of them had Vikrant and Sheetal twinning in pink outfits and smiling. Little Vardaan looked cute as a button as he slept in Sheetal's lap. The next picture had a cute toy that had the name ‘Vardaan’ imprinted in it.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier this month, Vikrant and Sheetal had shared a personalised note which read, "07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant." Several actors like Rasika Dugal, Bhumi Pednekar and Sobhita Dhulipala congratulated the couple in the comments. Vikrant made the announcement that he and Sheetal are expecting their first child in September last year.

More details

Vikrant was last seen in 12th Fail, which earned him tremendous love from the audience. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail chronicled the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. Vikrant's performance as Manoj also got him the Filmfare award for Best Actor (Critics). 12th Fail released in theatres on October 27 last year.

He will be seen next in The Sabarmati Report along with Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. It will hit the screens on May 3.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place