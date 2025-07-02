Vikrant Massey says he attended parties, spent 60k a day on designer clothes to keep up with PR game: 'I failed'

Today, an actor's success and relevance are no longer defined solely by their talent or box office numbers—public relations (PR) has become a crucial tool in shaping their image, influence, and longevity. In a recent chat with Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast, Vikrant Massey recalled how he tried his hand at upping his PR game—but failed. Vikrant Massey recalls spending 60K for rented clothes per day.

Vikrant Massey on actor's PR tactics

Talking about not following many of the PR tactics to stay relevant in the industry, Vikrant said, "There are days when I actually sit back and question my choices also. There are days when I probably fall weak, and sit with that thought for 2-3 days, am I doing the right thing, should I go and position myself in a certain way? Should I actually go out there and get clicked by paps? To each their own, voh zaruri bhi hai kyunki uska ek traction hai (That is also important because it has its own traction)."

Vikrant on trying to get attention through PR

He admitted to trying to get attention through PR activities but didn’t feel comfortable with it, and said, "I tried for 4-5 months, probably half a year. I started attending parties, I started renting out clothes, and they are so expensive. Itna paisa lagta hai ek hi baar kapde pehanane ke liye (It costs so much to wear clothes one time). 50-60K a day, per event. My wife, who was my girlfriend then, said Why? For 4-5 hours, you are wearing big designer's clothes, voh pur mahine ka kharcha hai humara (that is our monthly expense). I tried and I failed and I realised how uncomfortable I was. I was not being myself. I was always conscious wearing those ultra expensive clothes ki kuch ganda naa hojaaye (clothes don't get dirty) because I had to return them."

Bollywood actors are often seen posing for the paparazzi at the airport while leaving for vacations or work, flaunting their airport looks. Many celebrities use PR machinery to stay constantly relevant in the public eye, and it has now become a trend.

Vikrant Massey’s upcoming film

The actor will next be seen in the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which also marks the debut of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor. Directed by Santosh Singh, written by Mansi Bagla, and presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the film explores the romance between two visually impaired characters, navigating both the joys and complexities of modern love. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11 July.