Vir Das calls Happy Patel ‘faltu film' like Happy New Year; says Om Shanti Om fans will love it: 'Usi type ka pagalpan'
Farah Khan and Vir Das humorously debated the merits of their films, with Vir comparing his directorial debut, Happy Patel, to Om Shanti Om.
Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das is all set to make his directorial debut with his upcoming film, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Recently, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited Vir’s Mumbai home for her vlog, where Vir compared his film to Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.
Vir Das compares Happy Patel to Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year
As Farah and her cook, Dilip, arrived at Vir’s house, Farah asked Dilip if he knew about Vir’s upcoming film. When Dilip looked blank, Farah quipped, “He doesn’t know anything. Vir’s film is titled Happy Patel.” Vir added, “Khatarnak Jasoos.” Dilip then replied, “But you have made Happy New Year.” A disappointed Farah added, “He just likes to take one word and then he says whatever he wants.”
Vir then hilariously remarked, “Usi type ka pagalpan, faltu type ki picture hai (It’s a crazy and silly film just like Happy New Year).”
A shocked Farah asked Vir, “Wait a second, did you just call my film faltu?” Vir quickly clarified, “My film is fully faltu!” To which Farah quipped, “You mean to say mine was half faltu?”
Later, while chatting with Vir, Farah praised the trailer of Happy Patel and said, “The trailer is my kind of funny. I love it. The accent you picked for the character, I don’t know if it’s everyone’s cup of tea, but I love it.” Vir added, “Of course, the stars are nowhere near, but anybody who liked Om Shanti Om will like this film.”
“That means the entire country,” Farah replied. Vir went on to say, “Om Shanti Om is a top spoof movie, even more than Tees Maar Khan. I rate it along with Andaz Apna Apna.” Farah then shared, “Vir just told me that a lot of references in Happy Patel are from Om Shanti Om.” Vir agreed and added, “The tone is similar. Om Shanti Om is a film where the script is ridiculous, but the actors are playing it as if it’s completely real.” Farah joked, “He just called my script stupid. I don’t know if he’s complimenting me or insulting me.”
About Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
The film presents a quirky spy caper packed with humour and chaos. It follows Happy Patel, a clumsy yet enthusiastic spy whose missions lead to unexpected consequences. Led by Vir Das, the film also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and rapper-turned-actor Srushti Tawade in key roles. It also features cameos by Imran Khan and Aamir Khan, and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 16.
