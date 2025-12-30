Sneh Rana lives her Om Shanti Om moment as Deepika Padukone kisses, clicks pic with her: ‘Your warmth was exhilarating’

Ever since her Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone has been winning hearts with her performances. Deepika’s stardom extends far beyond cinema halls, and moments like these prove why she remains one of the most loved stars in the country. Recently, Indian cricketer Sneh Rana also got to live her fan moment with Deepika, and it was all things cute. Sneh Rana fangirls over Deepika Padukone, shares cute moment with her.

Deepika Padukone meets cricketer Sneh Rana

On Monday, the cricketer took to Instagram and shared pictures from a heart-warming moment with Deepika. In one of the photos, Sneh looked like she was living her dream as Deepika kissed her on the cheek. In another, Deepika was seen taking a selfie with Sneh. In the pictures, Sneh appeared to be a total fangirl, smiling brightly as Deepika treated her with warmth. Sneh added Om Shanti Om song Aankhon Mein Teri in the background.

Along with the pictures, Sneh also penned a note that read, "From the moment I found out I had a chance to meet you, the inner child in me jumped with joy. Ever since Om Shanti Om you became my instant favourite. Your warmth was exhilarating @deepikapadukone. It was a moment I’ll cherish for a long time. You are a sweetheart." While Sneh was dressed in a green formal suit paired with a white T-shirt, Deepika looked stunning in a black co-ord set.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming films

Deepika gave birth to her first child, daughter Dua, in 2024 and has since been away from the big screen. However, she is all set to return with Siddharth Anand’s King. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, along with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arshad Warsi, among others, in key roles. The film is currently under production and is expected to be released in theatres in 2026.

While the actor was initially slated to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, she reportedly stepped back from both projects after her eight-hour work-shift demand was not met. She is now set to share the screen with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s much-awaited AA22 x A6, where she will be seen in an action-packed avatar. The film is scheduled for release in 2027.