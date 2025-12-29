Shah Rukh Khan can't stop beaming with pride as son AbRam performs on stage. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was every bit the proud father as his youngest son, AbRam Khan, lit up the stage during a school function in a video that surfaced on social media on Monday and instantly won hearts online. Abram Khan, the youngest son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, shone at a school event, delighting fans.

Shah Rukh records Abram's school performance

In the clip, 12-year-old Abram is seen performing confidently alongside his batchmates and a few seniors. Dressed in a vibrant green kurta, the young performer appeared completely at ease on stage, delivering his act with charm and confidence as the audience applauded enthusiastically.

Seated among the audience was Shah Rukh Khan, who could not stop smiling as he watched his youngest son perform. The superstar opted for an all-black look, paired with a black bandana, and his trademark infectious smile said it all. Accompanying him was Gauri Khan, who looked elegant in white and matched the moment with her warm, proud smile.

Abram, the youngest of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s three children, was born on May 27, 2013, via surrogacy. Over the years, Shah Rukh has spoken lovingly about Abram in multiple interviews, often referring to him as the “sunshine” of his life.

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans flooded social media with affectionate reactions. One user commented, “What a cute performance by Abram,” while another wrote, “Cute moment captured by King Khan.” Several fans called it a “proud father moment,” with one enthusiastically declaring, “Abram is a superstar already!”

Shah Rukh's upcoming work

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his highly anticipated film King, which has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming Bollywood projects. The film is particularly special as it will feature Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, marking their first major big-screen collaboration.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. Although the makers have not officially announced a release date yet, King is widely expected to hit theatres sometime in 2026, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.