Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on their baby girl Vamika. See pics
Anushka Sharma on Monday introduced her daughter, Vamika, to the world with an adorable photo. In the picture, she and her husband, Virat Kohli, could be seen gazing lovingly at the baby girl. He commented on her Instagram post, “My whole world in one frame.”
Virat and Anushka’s families also showered love on the little one, in social media posts. Virat’s sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, shared the photo on Instagram stories and wrote, “Vamika,” along with a series of heart emojis.
Karnesh Sharma, Anushka’s brother, had a similar reaction. He also posted the photo on Instagram stories and wrote, “Vamika,” along with heart, angel and fingers crossed emojis.
On Monday morning, Anushka wrote that her and Virat’s ‘hearts are so full’, with the arrival of Vamika. She also opened up about the whirlwind of emotions that they are experiencing as first-time parents.
“We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” Anushka wrote in an Instagram post.
Also see | Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's picture: 'May all your dreams come true'
Several Bollywood celebrities sent love to Virat and Anushka’s daughter. “Such a beautiful picture. Sending you all so much love. May all your dreams come true Vamika,” Priyanka Chopra commented. “Lots of love to little Vamika,” Kajal Aggarwal wrote.
Tahira Kashyap, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, Vaani Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rakul Preet Singh, Nargis Fakhri, Diana Penty, and others dropped heart emojis on the post.
Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby girl on January 11. They appealed to the paparazzi to support them in maintaining Vamika’s privacy, and urged them to not take her pictures.
Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka-Virat's picture
- Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
Jackie Shroff's daughter says people take advantage of his biggest weakness
- Revealing her father's biggest weakness, Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna, has said that she 'can't stand it' when people take advantage of him.
