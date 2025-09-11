Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were asked to leave a cafe in New Zealand for this shocking reason

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, known for keeping a low public profile, are making headlines for an unexpected reason. It has been revealed that they were thrown out of a cafe in New Zealand. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017.(Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got kicked out of a cafe

And the reason behind the staff asking Anushka and Virat to leave the cafe was because their conversation with Indian women’s cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues went on a bit too long.

Recently, Rodrigues appeared in the latest episode of The Bombay Journey on the YouTube handle of Mashable India where she recalled the funny incident with Virat and Anushka.

According to Rodrigues, her conversation with Virat, Anushka and Smriti Mandhana went on for over four hours, following which the people in the cafe in New Zealand asked them to go out.

During the conversation, Rodrigues revealed they started a conversation with Virat after seeking his permission. They spoke to him about batting, following which they invited him to a cafe in the hotel where the men’s and women’s teams were staying.

"Anushka was also there. First half an hour we talked about cricket. He actually told Smriti and me that 'you both have the power to change women's cricket, and I can see that happening. Then we spoke about life. It felt like a few long-lost friends who met and spoke. The only reason we stopped was because the café staff kicked us out," Rodrigues said. She also quipped that their conversations went on for four hours.

About Virat and Anushka

Anushka and began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

It is believed that they shifted their base to London after the birth of their second child, Akaay, in February 2024. They are very private about their personal life, and have a strict no photo policy for their kids.