Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files to release on OTT on this date: check cast, plot and other streaming details

The Bengal Files is all set to debut on digital screens soon months after its release in theaters. Based on a dark chapter of India’s history, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial addresses the concepts of human dignity and fundamental rights. Anupam Kher plays the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files.

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I Am Buddha Productions, the film marks the third installment in the “Files Trilogy,” following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

The Bengal Files: What to expect?

According to the makers, the film opens against a turbulent backdrop of pre-independence India, with major violence taking place in Bengal. It also represents the events of the Great Calcutta Killings that took place in 1946. Through the cinematic piece, Agnihotri has tried to showcase the ideology, identity, and human resilience amid the volatile state of the country.

Ahead of the digital release, the director went on to share his insights behind choosing such a subject. He said, “The Bengal Files is not just a film; it’s a reminder. It’s about the forgotten chapters of our collective conscience and the price of silence. Through this story, we wanted to bring Bengal’s pain, courage, and truth to the forefront.”

Additionally, the actress-producer of the film, Pallavi Joshi, revealed, “Each film in the Files Trilogy has been an emotional and artistic awakening for us. With The Bengal Files we wanted to capture a truth buried under decades of denial. Every performance, every scene is rooted in reality and emotion.”

Besides Joshi, the other cast members in the film include Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, and Saswata Chatterjee.

The Bengal Files: Streaming details

The Bengal Files is all set to come out on ZEE5 on November 21.

Announcing the release of the film on social media, the official handle of ZEE5 dropped the trailer of The Bengal Files and wrote, “The buried voices find their fire. Bengal’s boldest chapter is here to roar. #TheBengalFiles premiering on 21st November, on #ZEE5.”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, who plays one of the pivotal roles, backed the film and said, “Some stories stay with you forever, and The Files trilogy is one of them. This isn’t just about history — it’s about humanity. When I read the script, I felt an ache that only truth can cause.”

FAQs

When will The Bengal Files release online?

The Bengal Files will premiere on ZEE5 on November 21.

Who is the director of The Bengal Files?

The film has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

What other films has Vivek Agnihotri directed?

He has helmed films like Hate Story, The Kashmir Files, The Vaccine War and The Tashkent Files.