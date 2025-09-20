Pushpa 2, The Bengal Files, Superboys of Malegaon to Kannapa and more: Which films did Homebound beat in Oscars race

Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026. The film, which stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, competed with several other films before it became the official entry. Neeraj Ghaywan directed Homebound. Among all the films, including Pushpa 2 and The Bengal Files, Homebound was chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026.

Which films did Homebound compete with for Oscar race

The films that were in the race include Abhishek Bachchan's I Want to Talk, Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great, Mithun Chakraborty's The Bengal Files, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 as per a post shared by Outlook on Instagram. Other films that were part of the list are--Superboys of Malegaon, Sthal, Kannappa, Meta The Dazzling Girl and Sambar Bonda.

Homebound also beat Dashavatar, Vanvaas, Paani, Gandhi Tatha Chettu, Aata Thambaycha Naay, Sekhar Kammula's Kubera, Boong, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, Humans in the Loop, Jugnuma, Phule, Veera Chandrahasa and Pyre.

About Homebound

The film revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together. Homebound is all set to release in theatres on September 26. A shortlist will be announced on December 16, 2025.

Ishaan Khatter reacted to the happy news

Reacting to the news, Ishaan Khatter wrote on Instagram, "This is the film I've been proudest of, and even if it wasn't my film, I would feel the same way. Some films are much bigger than us.. @neeraj.ghaywan i love you so much brother, you deserve this and more. You've made the most humane film in some of the most isolated of times and it's my honour to be a vessel for your vision."

He added, "Only you could make such an Indian film at its heart with a universal language. @karanjohar for enabling us, deeply understanding and protecting this film like a father." Ishaan also mentioned filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who served as the executive producer for Homebound and added, "the greatest @martinscorsese_ whose midas touch brought us home."

Further in the post, the actor hailed his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, celebrating their journey in the film. Janhvi and Vishal Jethwa also expressed their happiness with Instagram posts.