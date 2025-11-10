Dharmendra on ventilator at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital: Reports

According to reports, family members have reportedly been visiting the hospital more frequently since early today, though neither the family nor the hospital has released an official statement yet. According to those familiar with his condition, Dharmendra is under close observation and responding to treatment.

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he is currently on ventilator support, according to several reports. The 89-year-old actor, who will turn 90 on December 8, has been unwell for the past several days and was shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated this morning.

The actor, fondly known as Bollywood’s original He-Man, was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness. In April this year, he had undergone an eye graft surgery.

With a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra remains one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved stars. He made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and went on to deliver memorable performances in films like Bandini, Anupama, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl.

He was last seen earlier this year in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next project, Ikkis, featuring Agastya Nanda, is scheduled for release on December 25.