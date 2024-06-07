Vivek Agnihotri, Uorfi Javed and others react to Kangana Ranaut slap incident: ‘Those who are laughing…’

The recent incident with actor-politician Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport has drawn mixed reactions. From social media users to public figures, everyone has given their individual position on Kangana getting slapped by a CISF constable. Vivek Agnihotri, Uorfi Javed and Vishal Dadlani have also responded to the incident. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut has a theory about why the CISF officer slapped her: ‘This was her way of…’) Vivek Agnihotri and Uorfi Javed reacted to Kangana Ranaut slap incident.

Vivek Agnihotri backs Kangana Ranaut

Vivek Agnihotri, known for his unabashed socio-political views, backed Kangana after she was mocked by a section of users over the Chandigarh slap incident. He tweeted, “This incident with @KanganaTeam must be condemned by every sane person. Why do I say 'sane'? Because only sane people understand how dangerous it is for a democracy. Those who are laughing at Kangana must know that many people don't like your tweets either. And you fly too.”

Uorfi gave a balanced opinion in her Instagram stories and wrote, “Don't agree with Kangana Ranaut politically but I still feel it ain't right to physically assault someone when you disagree with them. Not cool. Violence is never the answer.”

Uorfi Javed condemned the incident in which a CISF constable slapped Kangana Ranaut.

About Chandigarh airport incident

The Mandi Lok Sabha MP had claimed in a video that the CISF constable, Kulvinder Kaur, waited for her and slapped her during security check. Kulwinder later went outside the airport and said to the cameras that she was hurt by Kangana's remarks on Farmer's protests. She said, “She gave a statement... that farmers are sitting there for ₹ 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement...” Kangana had spoken up against the farmer's protests in 2021 and had received criticism for her views at that time.

Kangana defeated Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi Lok Sabha polls.

On the acting front, she will be next seen in her directorial Emergency, in which she plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.