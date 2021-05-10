Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen are on a perfect summer vacation in Andamans, see pics

A month after they were seen enjoying their time on the beach, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen were spotted on a boat in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. New pictures of the veteran actors holidaying together were shared by Bollywood producer Tanujj Garg.

In the pictures, Waheeda, Asha and Helen were seen posing on the boat before they wore their life jackets and enjoyed the ride. Waheeda was also seen sitting in the driver's seat and indulged in a conversation with Asha.

Sharing the pictures, Tanujj said, "Picture 1 on 10.05.21.: . If 'Dil Chahta Hai' were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. . Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. . Eventually what we're left with when we're old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates."

Fans gushed over the pictures. Taking to the comments section, several fans showered the trio with love. "How awesome is this," a fan commented. "One of my favourite pics in a long long time. There is such joy and cheer and power in it," another said. "Retirement goals! La vie est belle!" a third said. "The Trio is something else," a fourth commented.

In April, a photo of the trio on the island had surfaced online. In the picture, shared by former designer-turned-politician Shaina NC, Waheeda, Asha and Helen were seen posing on the beach. Around the same time, Waheeda's daughter Kashvi Rekhi shared a picture of the two of them snorkelling in Andaman's Havelock Island on Instagram. In the picture, Waheeda and Kashvi were seen underwater, wearing snorkelling gear and holding each other's hands.

Waheeda, Asha and Helen, who often spend time together, appeared on an episode of Dance Deewane 3 a few weeks ago where they shared anecdotes from their time in the industry and grooved with judge Madhuri Dixit.

