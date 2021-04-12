IND USA
Waheeda Rehman's daughter Kashvi shared a picture with her mother from Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
bollywood

Waheeda Rehman goes snorkelling with daughter Kashvi in Andaman and Nicobar islands, see pic

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman went snorkelling with daughter Kashvi at Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Her daughter shared a picture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 03:35 PM IST

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman went snorkelling with daughter Kashvi Rekhy in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Kashvi shared a picture on Instagram.

Kashvi wrote: "Snorkelling with Mom #waterbabies." The picture showed the mother and daughter holding hands in the underwater picture and wearing suitable gear.


Fans of Waheeda reacted to the picture. One said: "That’s awesome!!!!" A second person wrote: "Superb. She is amazing." Another said: "Way to go Mom." Yet another hailed it as "girlpower".


Kashvi's Instagram page has a lot of pictures from her travels, few of them feature her mom. On Waheeda's 82nd birthday in 2020, she shared pictures with her from Benaras and had written: "In Banaras to bring in Mom’s 82nd birthday. The #photographer and the #phoneographer #ramtajogi #behtapani #ramtajogibehtapani #2020 #banarsistyle #travellingbuddies #travellingyoginis #travellinglife #travellingdiaries #travellinggirls #travelbanaras #travelindia #incredibleindia #india."


Sharing another picture with Waheeda and AR Rahman, also from last year, Kashvi had written: "When #arrehman insists on a selfie #maestro #musician #melody #soul #raphsody."

Also read: When unimpressed Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar sing at Indian Idol audition. ​Watch video

Kashvi's Instagram also features few of her Bollywood friends. She had recently shared a picture with Sussanne Khan from a Juhu party.

Waheeda had recently appeared on Dance Deewane 3 and performed to her own old hit, Paan Khaye Saiyyan Hamaaro (Teesri Kasam, 1966) along with Madhuri Dixit. In 2019, Waheeda had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as well. She had revealed how she had slapped Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Reshma Aur Shera for a scene.

