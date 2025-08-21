War 2 worldwide box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film finally crosses 300 crore, but sees 40% drop

War 2 worldwide box office collection: Even as it slowed down at the box office, Ayan Mukerji's War 2 has managed to cross ₹300 crore worldwide. The spy thriller, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, saw another midweek dip before the end of its first week, raising concerns that its lifetime run may be shorter than what the makers would have hoped. War 2 worldwide box office collection day 7: Jr NTR stars in this spy thriller alongside Hrithik Roshan.

War 2 worldwide box office update

As per Sacnilk, War 2 earned ₹5.50 crore net in India on Wednesday, the seventh day of its release. The film's domestic collection now stands at ₹199 crore net ( ₹238 crore gross). Wednesday's collection of ₹5.50 crore was the lowest for the film, which had earned as high as ₹57.85 crore in a single day just five days before this. But now, with successive drops on weekdays, War 2 looks dead in the water.

Overseas, too, the film's collections have plummeted. As per estimates, War 2 has earned a little under $8 million in the international market ( ₹69 crore). This takes its worldwide haul to a respectable ₹307 crore after seven days. War now needs to see a solid jump over its second weekend to have any chance of revival. Given that the film's landing cost is close to ₹400 crore, it needs that in order to be profitable. War 2 has suffered at the box office due to its clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie, which also released on the same day, and lukewarm reviews that led to bad word of mouth.

All about War 2

War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger series. Apart from Hrithik and NTR, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. The film's post-credits scene features Bobby Deol setting up the Spy Universe's next release, Alpha. That film will star Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, and will release this December.