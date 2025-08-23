War 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film beats Salman Khan's Bharat, but loses momentum
War 2 worldwide box office collection has stalled now, and is hovering around the ₹320-crore mark after nine days of release.
War 2 worldwide box office collection: While it has slowed down at the ticket window considerably, War 2's initial momentum means that the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film is steadily surpassing the lifetime hauls of a few big films of the past. On its second Friday, War 2 surpassed the lifetime haul of Salman Khan's Bharat, but still lags behind many others.
War 2 worldwide box office update
By its ninth day, War 2 has earned ₹208 crore net ( ₹249 crore gross) in India. The film was released in Hindi as well as Telugu and Tamil-dubbed versions. YRF, the studio behind War 2, had hoped that the presence of Jr NTR, one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, would give the film a pan-India appeal. Holding the film's only pre-release event in Hyderabad seemed to be strategically aimed at that. However, that hasn't panned out, with the Telugu version of War 2 stalled at ₹53 crore net according to trade sources. YRF's own figures put the dubbed collections at ₹63 crore. The Hindi version, on the other hand, has earned ₹154 crore net in India.
Internationally, the film has done decently, but not broken any records. As per sources, the film has earned a little under $9 million ( ₹73 crore) in the overseas market, taking its worldwide haul after 9 days to ₹322 crore.
This has allowed the film to surpass Salman Khan's 2019 release, Bharat, which had ended its run at ₹321 crore. However, War 2 is still lagging behind the box office collections of recent hits like The Kashmir Files ( ₹341 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( ₹355 crore). As of now, War 2 looks poised for a sub- ₹400 crore lifetime run. Given that the film's landing cost is around ₹400 crore, it is a cause of concern for its makers.
All about War 2
Part of the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also features Kiara Advani in the lead role. A sequel to the 2019 hit War, the film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, which led to bad word of mouth.
