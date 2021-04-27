IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Watch 18-year-old Sushmita Sen recite a poem she wrote during Miss India days, fans call her 'so graceful'
Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994.
Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994.
bollywood

Watch 18-year-old Sushmita Sen recite a poem she wrote during Miss India days, fans call her 'so graceful'

  • A throwback video of Sushmita Sen after she won Miss Universe title has surfaced online which shows her reciting a poem she wrote.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 08:16 AM IST

An old video showing actor Sushmita Sen reciting a poem she had composed has surfaced online. The video, it appears, is from the time she had won the Miss Universe title in 1994.

In the clip, Sushmita revealed she had written a poem after she won the Miss India title. As she discussed it with the interviewer, she went ahead and recited it. "If all my pains and all my tears, and all that I learnt throughout these years, could lift a fallen head, could lighten a darken mind, then I should think that not in vein, was my service to mankind."

Many of her fans wrote in; one said: "So graceful.... she has been a woman of class since forever.. The way she conducts herself, commendable." Another said: "Always so well-spoken."

Sushmita, who was one of the prominent actors in 2000s, was not seen for a long time on the big screen. However, last year, she made a comeback with a web series called Aarya. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "Aarya makes for an easy, binge-able watch that might test your patience here and there—they do show someone running up the entire staircase rather than cutting to the next scene. But persevere, and ye shall find yourself a thriller you want to stay with till the end."

Also read: Oscars 2021 highlights: Irrfan Khan honoured, Nomadland wins Best Picture, Anthony Hopkins trumps Chadwick Boseman

Sushmita has been in news also for her relationship with model Rohman Shawl. The two reportedly met in 2018 and soon were together. Since then, both feature prominently in each other's social media posts, many of which show both of them exercising together. They have gone on several vacations together, many of them feature her two daughters, Renee and Alisah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sushmita sen miss universe miss india + 1 more

Related Stories

Sushmita Sen asked her fans to help organise oxygen cylinders for a Delhi hospital.
Sushmita Sen asked her fans to help organise oxygen cylinders for a Delhi hospital.
bollywood

Sushmita replies to Twitter user who criticised her for sending oxygen to Delhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Actor Sushmita Sen was heartbroken at the sight of a hospital CEO breaking down on camera at the lack of oxygen in his hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating since 2018.
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating since 2018.
bollywood

Sushmita compliments boyfriend Rohman for a pic of her he clicked: 'Nice shot'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Sushmita Sen shared a stunning picture of hers, clicked by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She will be seen next in the second season of Aarya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP