Watch 18-year-old Sushmita Sen recite a poem she wrote during Miss India days, fans call her 'so graceful'

An old video showing actor Sushmita Sen reciting a poem she had composed has surfaced online. The video, it appears, is from the time she had won the Miss Universe title in 1994.

In the clip, Sushmita revealed she had written a poem after she won the Miss India title. As she discussed it with the interviewer, she went ahead and recited it. "If all my pains and all my tears, and all that I learnt throughout these years, could lift a fallen head, could lighten a darken mind, then I should think that not in vein, was my service to mankind."

Many of her fans wrote in; one said: "So graceful.... she has been a woman of class since forever.. The way she conducts herself, commendable." Another said: "Always so well-spoken."

Sushmita, who was one of the prominent actors in 2000s, was not seen for a long time on the big screen. However, last year, she made a comeback with a web series called Aarya. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "Aarya makes for an easy, binge-able watch that might test your patience here and there—they do show someone running up the entire staircase rather than cutting to the next scene. But persevere, and ye shall find yourself a thriller you want to stay with till the end."

Sushmita has been in news also for her relationship with model Rohman Shawl. The two reportedly met in 2018 and soon were together. Since then, both feature prominently in each other's social media posts, many of which show both of them exercising together. They have gone on several vacations together, many of them feature her two daughters, Renee and Alisah.

