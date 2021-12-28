Watch Salman Khan and Genelia D'Souza’s electric dance-off to Kenny Loggins' Footloose

Actor Salman Khan turned 56 on Monday. Actor Genelia D'Souza who attended the birthday bash with her husband Riteish Deshmukh, posted a throwback dance-off video on Instagram and wished Salman. On Monday, Salman celebrated his birthday with his friends and family at his farmhouse in Panvel, Navi Mumbai.

Sharing a video of herself dancing with Salman, Genelia wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart. May God bless you with loads of happiness, love and great health. We love you - Aaj Bhai ka birthday hai. @beingsalmankhan.”

In the video, Salman and Genelia, both can be seen wearing maroon t-shirts with denims. The duo can be seen having a dance-off of sorts and Genelia can be heard screaming in excitement.

Celebrities such as Bobby Deol, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, and others were spotted entering Salman's farmhouse for the celebrations.

Katrina Kaif also wished Salman on social media. She posted a monochrome photo of him with the caption, “@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to u. May all the love light and brilliance you have be with you forever”.

Katrina Kaif wished Salman Khan on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty wished him by posting a picture of herself with him and wrote, “Happy birthday, my forever Rockstar @beingsalmankhan. Thank you for always “Being YOUman Keep soaring and roaring our TIGER! Loads of love, always”

Ahead of his birthday, Salman got bitten by a snake and was admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The actor got discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Salman Khan said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for 6 hours...I am fine now."

