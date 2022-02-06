‘We are devastated’: Neil Nitin Mukesh was named by Lata Mangeshkar, says his father is inconsolable

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has shared that three generations of his family worked with music legend Lata Mangeshkar, who had given him his name. The veteran singer died on Sunday.

Neil shared rare pictures of legendary singer and his grandfather Mukesh and father Nitin Mukesh on Twitter and wrote, “Cannot even begin to tell you what my family feels at this moment. We are devastated. For my fatherr@nitinmukesh9, music began with her and ended with her. He is inconsolable. Lata didi was the Goddess that my father and all of us worshiped SAAKSHAT SARASWATI."

Cannot even begin to tell you what my family feels at this moment 💔 We are devastated. For my father @nitinmukesh9 , music began with her and ended with her. He is inconsolable. Lata didi was the Goddess that my father and all of us worshiped ❤️🙏🏻SAAKSHAT SARASWATI. pic.twitter.com/Ygy12aZS2A — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) February 6, 2022

He further wrote, “4 generations of the Mukesh Family simply love her. 3 have not only worked with her but owe our identities to her , don’t forget she named me. She is one with God, we will love you forever.”

Neil is the grandson of singing legend Mukesh, who was the voice of actors Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Feroz Khan, Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar in Hindi film industry. He worked closely with Lata Mangeshkar for quite a few decades. He sang Kai Baar Yuheen Dekha hai for the 1974 film Rajnigandha and National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the same. The other song Rajnigandha Phool Tumhaare from the film was sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar could never forget the day Sachin Tendulkar called her ‘aai’, was fond of granddaughter Shraddha Kapoor

Lata Mangeshkar had named Neil after astronaut Neil Armstrong. Neil did not become a singer like her or his grandfather and father but instead, tried his luck at acting. He has appeared in several films such as Johnny Gaddaar, New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again and Saaho.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON