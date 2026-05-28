Wednesday star Emma Myers is a 3 Idiots fan: ‘It is 4 hours long but you have the best time of your life’

It isn’t the first time an international star has praised Aamir’s cult classic. Earlier, Jackie Chan admitted that he became an Aamir Khan fan immediately after watching the film. He said, "I watch very few Bollywood movies, but I loved 3 Idiots (2009). It was a huge success in Hong Kong. I became an Aamir Khan fan overnight. I think he is a terrific actor.”

Steven Spielberg recognised Kareena from 3 Idiots

In fact, legendary Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg once recognised Kareena Kapoor Khan at a restaurant because of her role in 3 Idiots. Kareena had recalled the incident during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai. She said, “I was actually in a restaurant, travelling somewhere, and Spielberg happened to be at the same place. This was many moons ago. Obviously it was around the time 3 Idiots had just released. He actually came up to me and asked, ‘Are you the girl in that very famous Indian film about three students?’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s me!’ He said, ‘My God, I loved that movie’. So, you know, I didn’t have to act in an English film for him to have seen 3 Idiots. That, I think, was a special moment for us."