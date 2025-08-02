What does AI-altered ending of Raanjhanaa look like? Fans are sharing Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush's videos from theatres

Following the announcement of the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa, there were growing tensions over its re-release. Now, after watching the new version of the Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor-starrer, fans are sharing videos giving a glimpse of how the ending looks. Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starred in Raanjhanaa.

How does AI version of Raanjhanaa end?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user shared a video of how Dhanush's character, Kundan, doesn't die. In the clip, Sonam's character Zoya looks at Dhanush lying on a bed.

Kundan is then seen opening his eyes and sitting up on the bed, leaving Bindiya (Swara Bhasker) and Murari (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) in happy tears.

What happens in original film

In the original film, Kundan is shot and sent to the ICU. Later, Zoya rushes to the hospital to be with him in his dying moments.

How fans reacted to his new ending

The Tamil version of the film, Ambikapathy, garnered both positive and negative reactions from the moviegoers. A person wrote, "What does this achieve? Are they saying that Sonam and him live happily ever after?" A tweet read, "Crowd is cheering. They are getting the comfort for which they come for. What's the harm!" "This should be re-released with this ending," another person said.

A comment read, "It feels weird to see the other side as we loved the previous and original one, but at least now we know both the ends." "Worst ending made ever. Killing the essence of the movie," said another person. "Some movies don't need happy endings. That's why it's special. The last monologue is the heart of the movie," said another fan. "Ruining cult movies," said an X user.

How Raanjhanaa director had reacted

Reacting to this, Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai recently voiced his opposition on Instagram. He shared a long note, calling the recent events "deeply upsetting." "The past three weeks have been surreal, and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it's been done," a part of his note read.

About Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa (2013) is a romantic drama film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma. The film also stars Abhay Deol. Raanjhanaa released on June 21, 2013, while the Tamil-dubbed version Ambikapathy was released a week later. A standalone sequel, Tere Ishk Mein, is set to release on November 28 this year.