What to watch this week: Chiranjeevi's GodFather, Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye, Marvel's Werewolf by Night and more

This has been a busy week in terms of releases, both in theatres and streaming platforms across India and even the rest of the world. From a Chiranjeevi action thriller with a Salman Khan cameo to an Amitabh Bachchan family drama, and even a Julia Roberts rom-com, there is something for everyone. Here is a guide for you on all the new viewing options this week:

Goodbye

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in her Bollywood debut, the Vikas Bahl film is the story of a family coming together to grieve the death of the matriarch, played by Neena Gupta. The film’s HT review says, “Goodbye is loaded with emotions but they don't linger on for too long. It's the comedy that takes over the major part and flaws become too evident to overlook. Still, watch it for a slice of life drama.” The film was released in theatres on Friday.

Maja Ma

Madhuri Dixit returns to films with this family entertainer that is part-celebration, part-coming out story of a middle-aged middle-class mother. The Anand Tiwari film began streaming on Prime Video from Friday. The Hindustan Times’ review of the film read, “Madhuri is believable and loveable. While she stays in the 'abhagan' territory for most of the film, the turnaround at the end is cathartic enough.” Also read: Maja Ma review

GodFather

The Boss is back. Chiranjeevi makes a triumphant return in this political thriller, which is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam hit Lucifer. The Telugu film is the story of the infighting in a political party after the death of their leader, the chief minister. The HT review calls the film “clichéd, mindless, and yet immensely enjoyable, largely due to the star’s screen presence and Salman Khan’s explosive cameo.” It was released in theatres in Telugu and Hindi on Wednesday.

The Ghost

Nagarjuna channels Keanu Reeves and Liam Neeson in this ultra-violent revenge thriller that introduces some new style of action in Kollywood. The film is about a former Interpol agent who must cross paths with demons from his past while protecting his family. The film’s review in HT says that it “pushes the boundaries to present a slick action-thriller that’s largely engaging, despite a very predictable plot.” The Telugu version released on Wednesday with the Hindi-dubbed version expected to release this week.

Ticket to Paradise

When Julia Roberts and George Clooney come together for a romantic comedy, one is bound to take notice. This film sees them as an estranged couple calling a temporary truce in a bid to help their daughter in Bali. The film’s HT review read: “Despite its unevenness or that it doesn’t particularly win big on heart or humour, Ticket to Paradise is a pleasant, gentle watch.” The film was released in theatres on Friday.

Prey

A Predator battling Comanche warriors in 18th century America: that sums up Prey, the latest film in the Predator franchise. The film, a prequel, features homage and Easter eggs to the original Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer. Calling it the ‘best Predator film,’ the HT review of the film says, “Prey is an enjoyable watch, and at under a hundred minutes, it is crisp too. It is something fans had been yearning for for years--a Predator sequel that understands the premise.” The film began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Friday.

Werewolf by Night

Marvel had dabbled with horror briefly in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but the TV special Werewolf by Night is the title where the franchise has truly immersed itself in the genre. The story revolved around the titular man-best trying to save a ‘friend’ from monster hunters while pretending to be one himself. “Marvel’s monster feature is dark and funny at the same time, bringing a breath of fresh air to a fatigued superhero genre,” says HT’s review. The special is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON