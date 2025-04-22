When Aishwarya Rai recalled getting legal notices for kissing scene with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai captivated audiences’ hearts with her performances in films like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and more. In a 2012 interview with Daily Mail, the actor revealed that she had rejected several offers because she was uncomfortable with kissing scenes, and recalled being served legal notices after her on-screen kiss in Dhoom 2. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan return to Mumbai together after vacation, putting all divorce rumours to rest. Watch) Aishwarya Rai revealed rejecting movies because of kissing scenes.

Aishwarya explained that she had already turned down a few scripts in Western cinema purely because she wasn’t comfortable with intimate scenes, especially kissing. Having never done that on screen before, the idea simply didn’t sit well with her.

Aishwarya Rai on getting legal notice for kissing scene in Dhoom 2

She added, “But I thought if I had to go down that path, then let me do it first in our cinema. I did it once in Dhoom 2 and it became such a topical issue. You’ll be surprised, but I actually received a couple of legal notices from some people in the country saying, ‘You are iconic, you’re an example to our girls, you have led your life in such an exemplary manner — they’re not comfortable with you doing this on screen, so why did you?’”

Aishwarya was stunned by fans sending her legal notices and said, “I was like, wow — I’m just an actor doing my job, and here I was being asked to explain a couple of seconds in two to three hours of cinema. A lot of actors have kissed in movies and continue to do so, but public displays of affection are still not that common in Indian culture. Even actors are very rarely seen looking comfortable kissing on screen in our cinema. It often looks like a staged moment. It’s not very natural within our screenplay — our songs are. What kisses do in Western films is what our songs do. That’s where our audience experiences the same emotions that Western audiences do when their actors kiss.”

About Dhoom 2

Aishwarya and Hrithik’s chemistry in Dhoom 2 became the talk of the town. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, with script and dialogues by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film was the second instalment in the Dhoom franchise. It also featured Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Bipasha Basu in pivotal roles. While the film received immense praise, Aishwarya faced backlash for her kissing scene with Hrithik.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the Tamil historical action-drama also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan (as the title character), Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban in key roles. The film not only emerged as a success, but also earned Aishwarya widespread acclaim for her performance.