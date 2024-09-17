When Aishwarya Rai stunned in a red saree to visit Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi. Watch

Walking down the memory lane

Clad in a radiant red saree, Aishwarya's elegance and poise perfectly captured the essence of the festive season.

For the outing, she opted for a red Sabyasachi saree. It was a “red silk matka saree embroidered with hand-cut metal sequins” from his Heritage Collection. She completed her traditional avatar with vermillion on her head and a bindi. Check out the video here:

In the pictures, which are present on social media, her smile and charm is seen captivating the onlookers, making her a true showstopper amidst the festive fervour.

Aishwarya takes Aaradhya for darshan

Aishwarya took her mom Brindya Rai and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan at GSB Cha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers to Ganpati Bappa this time. The three of them were seen walking along with heavy security on the crowded street.

Aishwarya was seen in a pink salwar, with her hair kept untied. She kept talking to her mother and giving her directions to move ahead with the help of the security team. Aaradhya held both their hands and walked beside them.

Even though there were a lot of security personnel in the area, the location was heavily crowded, with many fans trying to get a glimpse of Aishwarya. However, Abhishek Bachchan’s absence was noticed by all amid the separation rumours.

On the work front

Aishwarya was seen in dual roles in Ponniyin Selvan 2 – as Nandini and Mandakini Devi. The two-part film is based on the popular Tamil novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. It also featured Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

Recently, she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at SIIMA 2024 for her powerful performance in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2.