When Dharmendra shared unseen pic from ‘pyaar bhari introduction’ with his first co-star Kamini Kaushal

Veteran actor Kamini Kaushal died at the age of 98 at her Mumbai residence on Thursday night. A close family friend confirmed the news of her passing. Not many know that Kamini was the first-ever co-star of veteran star Dharmendra, who had once shared a touching throwback picture recalling their very first meeting. Dharmendra once shared a picture capturing his sweet first meeting with Kamini Kaushal.

Dharmendra and Kamini Kaushal's first meeting

In 2021, Dharmendra took to Instagram and posted an adorable photograph from his first meeting with Kamini. The black-and-white picture showed Dharmendra and Kamini shaking hands, smiling warmly at each other. Along with the photo, Dharmendra wrote: "Meri zindagi ki, Pehli film SHAHEED ki heroine Kamini Kaushal ke saath pehli mulaqat ki pehli tasvir… Donon ke chehron par muskurahat… ek pyaar bhari introduction…(The first picture of my first meeting with Kamini Kaushal, the heroine of the very first film of my life, Shaheed… A smile on both our faces… a warm and loving introduction)."

Apart from Shaheed, Dharmendra and Kamini also worked together in films like Aadmi Aur Insaan, Yakeen, and Ishq Par Zor Nahin among others.

About Kamini Kaushal’s death

The veteran actor passed away at her home in Mumbai on Thursday night. Sajan Narain, a close associate of the family, told PTI, “She died at her Mumbai home late on Thursday night. She would have turned 99 in February.” The cause of her death remains unknown, and the family has yet to issue an official statement. She is survived by her sons, Shravan, Vidur and Rahul Sood.

About Dharmendra’s health

Earlier this week, the veteran actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. On Tuesday morning, rumours began circulating that Dharmendra had died in the hospital. However, his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol took to social media to dismiss the false reports, assuring fans that the actor was alive and responding well to treatment.

Later, on Wednesday (November 12), doctors confirmed that he had been discharged from hospital, adding that his family, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, had decided to take him home. Fans have been concerned about the veteran actor’s health and continue to pray for his speedy recovery.