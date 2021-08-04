When Kishore Kumar tried to build a Venice-like canal outside his home but found a skeletal hand instead

Fans are remembering Kishore Kumar on his 92nd birth anniversary. Kishore was one of the most iconic stars in Bollywood. Not only did he deliver memorable songs such as Aanewala Pal, Mere Sapno Ki Rani and O Saathi Re, he also starred in a few hit movies such as Padosan, Half Ticket and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. While he is often remembered for his work in Bollywood, Kishore was also known for his eccentricities.

Once, the singer-actor revealed that he decided to build a Venice-inspired canal around his home in Mumbai. While the digging had begun, it all came to standstill when the workers found a skeletal hand and a few toes under the ground.

Kishore Kumar narrated the incident during an interview with journalist Pritish Nandy. “I tried to dig a canal all around my bungalow out here, so that we could sail gondolas there. The municipality chap would sit and watch and nod his head disapprovingly, while my men would dig and dig. But it didn’t work. One day someone found a hand – a skeletal hand- and some toes. After that no one wanted to dig anymore,” he had said, as reported by The Print.

“Anoop, my second brother, came charging with Ganga water and started chanting mantras. He thought this house was built on a graveyard. Perhaps it is. But I lost the chance of making my home like Venice,” he had added.

In the same interview, Kishore revealed that he did not wish to live in Mumbai further and wanted to move back to Khandwa, in Madhya Pradesh, where he grew up. Kishore reportedly moved to Mumbai in the late 1940s. His older brother Ashok Kumar was already a popular star at that point.

Kishore was married four times. He first married Ruma Guha Thakurta, followed by Madhubala, Yogita Bali and Leena Chandavarkar.