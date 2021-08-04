Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Kishore Kumar tried to build a Venice-like canal outside his home but found a skeletal hand instead
Kishore Kumar once tried building a canal outside his Mumbai home.
Kishore Kumar once tried building a canal outside his Mumbai home.
bollywood

When Kishore Kumar tried to build a Venice-like canal outside his home but found a skeletal hand instead

  • Kishore Kumar had once revealed he tried to build a Venice-inspired canal outside his home in Mumbai, then Bombay. The singer's project remained incomplete after the workers found a skeleton of a hand.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 03:51 PM IST

Fans are remembering Kishore Kumar on his 92nd birth anniversary. Kishore was one of the most iconic stars in Bollywood. Not only did he deliver memorable songs such as Aanewala Pal, Mere Sapno Ki Rani and O Saathi Re, he also starred in a few hit movies such as Padosan, Half Ticket and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. While he is often remembered for his work in Bollywood, Kishore was also known for his eccentricities.

Once, the singer-actor revealed that he decided to build a Venice-inspired canal around his home in Mumbai. While the digging had begun, it all came to standstill when the workers found a skeletal hand and a few toes under the ground.

Kishore Kumar narrated the incident during an interview with journalist Pritish Nandy. “I tried to dig a canal all around my bungalow out here, so that we could sail gondolas there. The municipality chap would sit and watch and nod his head disapprovingly, while my men would dig and dig. But it didn’t work. One day someone found a hand – a skeletal hand- and some toes. After that no one wanted to dig anymore,” he had said, as reported by The Print.

“Anoop, my second brother, came charging with Ganga water and started chanting mantras. He thought this house was built on a graveyard. Perhaps it is. But I lost the chance of making my home like Venice,” he had added.

Also read: Tiger Shroff explains his 'interesting genetic tadka', with roots in Turkmenistan, France, Mongolia, Bengal

In the same interview, Kishore revealed that he did not wish to live in Mumbai further and wanted to move back to Khandwa, in Madhya Pradesh, where he grew up. Kishore reportedly moved to Mumbai in the late 1940s. His older brother Ashok Kumar was already a popular star at that point.

Kishore was married four times. He first married Ruma Guha Thakurta, followed by Madhubala, Yogita Bali and Leena Chandavarkar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kishore kumar happy birthday kishore kumar
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.