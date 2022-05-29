When Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan said ‘best copy award’ should go to Bollywood music composers Anu Malik, Viju Shah. Watch

Legendary Pakistani singer, the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, spoke about popular Hindi film songs being inspired by his music in an old interview. Also known as "Shahenshah-e-Qawwali" (The King of Kings of Qawwali), Nusrat said Indian music composers Anu Malik and Viju Shah had both done ‘a good job’ at copying his songs. Read more: When upset Anu Malik said he couldn't ‘forgive’ Kapil Sharma for forgetting lyrics on singing reality show

While he composed music for a few films in India, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s music inspired many Indian music composers in the early 1990s, with some of their songs going on to become blockbuster hits. Over the years, many of his popular songs have been recreated in films.

In an old interview on Zee TV, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was asked about Indian music directors, who were inspired by his work. Responding to a question on who he thought made the ‘best copy’ of his songs, Nusrat said, “Not best copy, they have done good work. Viju Shah has done well. Anu Malik has also copied me well,” he said. Viju Shah’s song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, from the 1994 film Mohra, played, as the late singer gave his answer. The song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, composed by Anu Malik and picturised on actor Madhuri Dixit, from the 1995 film Yaraana, was also featured in the video.

The video was shared by Instagram page Bollywoodirect, where fans appreciated Nusrat's re. “Takes a beautiful person to see the beauty in his copies too,” wrote a user. Another comment read, “I find peace in some of his music and now that he is gone, I’d enjoy his gift to the planet.”

Born in 1948, Nusrat died of a cardiac arrest on August 16, 1997. He was 48. His nephew, singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, is a well-known singer in both India and Pakistan.

