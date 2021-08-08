When OGs Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora get together, you stop and take notice. See pic

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora apparently partied together on Saturday evening. Kareena took to Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pictures from a get-together.

While one of the pictures was with film producer Jay Shewakramani, whom Kareena Kapoor described as her 'favourite person', the other showed her posing with Malaika. "The OGs," she captioned the picture, adding a heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor poses with Jay Shewakramani.

Kareena and Malaika's squad also includes their sisters, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. The four frequently meet up at each other's houses, and in restaurants, although it's been a while since they shared any pictures from eateries.

The did, however, get together recently at Malaika's place, and even had Maheep Kapoor for company.

Kareena, who was last seen on screen in the 2020 release Angrezi Medium -- the late Irrfan Khan's last film -- is prepped for the release of her first book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The self-help book for expecting mothers will be launched on Monday, probably by Karan Johar, going by the clues that Kareena dropped in a new Instagram post announcing the digital launch event.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second son earlier this year. After weeks of waiting, it was revealed by Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, that the child had been named Jeh. Kareena and Saif have another son, four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan.

They've taken the deliberate call to shield Jeh from the media, perhaps in an effort to avoid the kind of scrutiny that followed Taimur's birth. They've avoided sharing pictures of his face, and taking him out with the paparazzi around.