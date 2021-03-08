When Priyanka Chopra stood up for Meghan Markle, slammed 'racist' treatment by media
- In the past, Priyanka Chopra stood up for her friend, Meghan Markle, and called the treatment of her by the press 'racist'. Here's what she had said.
Before Meghan Markle implied in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the British royal family had expressed racially motivated sentiments to her husband, Prince Harry, about their son Archie, her friend Priyanka Chopra had supported the Duchess of Sussex against the British press' negative coverage of her. Priyanka in a 2019 interview labeled the reportage around her as 'racist' and had said that Meghan was more than capable of taking on detractors.
Meghan and Harry sat for their first joint interview on Sunday, after announcing last year that they would take a step back from their duties as members of the British royal family. In the interview, the couple revealed the reasons why they were forced to distance themselves from the royals.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Priyanka had opened up about the criticism Meghan had faced and said that much of it is due to her biracial heritage. Priyanka had said that the media's criticism of her is 'really unfortunate', adding, “But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her.”
She continued, “Of course, it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason. The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she started dating Harry] and she’s the same chick. Now she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did."
Also read: Harry-Meghan interview: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Duchess said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim
Priyanka attended Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018, but Meghan wasn't present at Priyanka's wedding to Nick Jonas the same year. She denied a report in The Sun that suggested she'd visited Meghan in London in 2019, to meet Archie and mend their relationship, which the report said was 'broken'. “While these are great gift ideas… this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work,” she wrote in a tweet, adding, “I hope whoever this ‘source’ is starts checking their facts more often.”
In the Sunday Times interview, Priyanka said that she first met Meghan at a women-in-television dinner, where they 'connected on how we see the world and as girls'.
In the Oprah interview, Meghan said about the royal family's treatment of Archie, “All around this same time, we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations as how dark his skin might be when he’s born."
Meghan clarified that she hadn’t heard this particular conversation herself. “That was relayed to me from Harry from conversations that the family had with him,” she said. Harry refused to elaborate when asked about it, saying, “That conversation, I am never going to share.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon takes a tumble and almost falls to the ground, fans blame her heels
- Kriti Sanon slipped and almost fell before a posing session for the paparazzi on Monday. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor averts drama after her staff member prevents fan from taking a pic
- Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport over the weekend. During her exit from the airport, her staff member stopped a fan from taking a picture with the actor. Janhvi tackled the situation calmly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra opens up about replacing Shraddha Kapoor in Saina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s Day 2021: Boney Kapoor pays tribute to late wife Sridevi, daughters
- Boney Kapoor said that he was fortunate to have 'some of the strongest women in the world' in his life -- late wife Sridevi, and daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divorce may be cancelled, but Nawazuddin and his wife aren't living together
- Despite cancelling divorce proceedings, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, has said that they aren't yet living with each other.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj is all praise for his 'strong and independent' wife Shilpa on Women's Day
- Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shared a funny and cute video of the two of them to celebrate his wife and an 'amazing role model'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Priyanka stood up for Meghan Markle, slammed 'racist' treatment by media
- In the past, Priyanka Chopra stood up for her friend, Meghan Markle, and called the treatment of her by the press 'racist'. Here's what she had said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darsheel Safary: Want to explore the darker side of characters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Kareena shares first picture of second baby, Karisma and Malaika react
- Kareena Kapoor's friends and family members reacted to her Women's Day post, in which she shared the first picture of her second son.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu on Income Tax raid: ‘I was wondering who is giving me ₹5 crore’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina Trailer: Parineeti Chopra is ready to break the Great Wall of China
- On the occasion of International Women's Day, Parineeti Chopra released the trailer of her upcoming sports-themed movie Saina. She plays the role of badminton champion Saina Nehwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone, who got hate mails at 21, is now enjoying her 'dream life'
- Sunny Leone, in a new video shared on Instagram, gave a glimpse into her journey from being boycotted at awards shows and facing criticism to professional success and personal happiness.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot, he climbs atop car to address them. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit wishes son Ryan on his 16th birthday: 'You fill my heart with joy'
- Madhuri Dixit took to social media to wish her son Ryan as he turned 16. She also posted pictures of other family members on the occasion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox