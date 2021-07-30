When Raj Kundra proposed to Shilpa Shetty with diamond ring but left her unimpressed: 'It’s just five carats'

Actor Shilpa Shetty has often spoken about her husband Raj Kundra, how they met, fell for each other and even the way he proposed to her. A few years ago, when Shilpa appeared on Shibani Dandekar's The Love Laugh Live Show, she opened up about the 'small' ring he had proposed to her with.

Speaking about the proposal, she said, “I was in Paris for the Karl Lagerfeld show. Raj flew down and proposed to me. He had booked out the whole banqueting hall at the Grand. A bit OTT. He had these violinists playing. He conned me into it. He told me, ‘We’re having lunch at a friend’s place, so just dress up well.’ My sister told me to wear red, so it was already planned. He had told me from Mumbai that we will be going to this really cool place but I had no clue. He had already asked my parents."

Raj then popped the questions with a diamond ring. “It was a five-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic but I was like, ‘It’s just five carats.’ I took a while to say yes because I was like, ‘This is not what I imagined.’ No, no, I am just joking. Because I took two seconds more, he was like, ‘The wedding ring will be bigger.’ So I said yes there and then. He knew that I have always wanted to go to the Eiffel Tower. I have shot in Paris, I have shot beneath the Eiffel Tower, but I had decided that I would go up only with the man I end up with,” she said.

Raj and Shilpa are facing legal troubles after his arrest in relation to a porn racket. Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Raj has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, said the police.

Later, Shilpa filed a lawsuit against few media houses and social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram for publishing defamatory content against her.