When Randhir Kapoor said Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor were wealthier, wanted them to adopt him

Randhir Kapoor once opened up the discussions he has with his kids. Referring to Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, he said in a 2017 interview that he asks them to 'adopt him' as they are wealthier than him. Randhir celebrates his 75th birthday on Tuesday.

Born to famous actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor in Mumbai, Randhir Kapoor worked in many films as a child actor before making his debut as an adult with the 1971 film Kal Aaj Aur Kal. Randhir also made his debut as a director with the movie that featured him alongside dad Raj Kapoor and grandad Prithviraj Kapoor. Randhir went on to feature in many films, including Akshay Kumar-starrer Houseful and Houseful 2.

Admitting that he has a few accomplishments to be proud of, Randhir told Mumbai Mirror in a 2017 interview, "I've played my innings, have hit a couple of centuries and some sixes and fours. I'm content being semi-retired. I work in films when I want to and if I like the role. I don't owe anyone anything anymore. My children are settled. In fact, both my daughters are wealthier than I am and I keep asking them to adopt me as their father so that I can also be rich."

Randhir's daughters Kareena and Karisma are both popular Bollywood actors and have worked in many films. Last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan, Kareena has the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Forest Gump in the lineup. Starring Aamir Khan opposite her, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for an April 14 release.

After appearing in some films over the past few years, Karisma made her digital debut with the web show MentalHood. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the show showcase the struggles of modern-day moms.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Randhir had said about his family parties, “We don’t sulk and cry on each other’s shoulders. We don’t do any bitching or back-biting about other people in the fraternity. We’re not even concerned about what anyone else is doing in life. We’re so busy among ourselves – too busy to bother about others.” He also said in the 2017 interview that ”Booze, women, sex and dirty jokes" dominate conversations at those parties.

