When Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Abbas-Mustan's house at 4.30am during Ramzan

Published on Sep 22, 2022 07:43 PM IST

Did you know once Shah Rukh Khan landed outside Baazigar directors Abbas-Mustan's house at 4 in the morning during Ramzan? Here's what happened next.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan marked his debut in 1992 and a year later, he starred in Baazigar, which changed his career. In the film, he starred in a negative role during his initial days in the industry. While he didn’t expect to win an award for Baazigar, he ended up getting many. Talking about it, director duo Abbas-Mustan revealed how Shah Rukh once landed at their doorstep at 4:30 am after Baazigar fetched him an award. Also read: Gauri Khan says being Shah Rukh Khan's wife adversely affects her work

Baazigar starred Shah Rukh alongside Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Raakhee, Dalip Tahil, Siddharth Ray, and Johnny Lever. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, it was backed by Venus Movies. He received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film.

Narrating an anecdote, Abbas-Mustan told Pinkvilla, “We went to the function, but there are after parties right, so we didn’t go there. We saw that the film got a lot of awards, like around 8 or 9. Shilpa Shetty for best newcomer, Anu Malik for music, screenplay and all, it got a lot of awards. We returned home and were off to sleep. So around 4-4.30, someone knocked at the door. So Ramzan was going on and it was probably the first or second day probably, so we heard a knock and my wife opened the door and said Shah Rukh Khan has come. She came and woke me up.”

“It was not just Shah Rukh Khan, behind him were Anu Malik, Ratan Jain, and many more. Shah Rukh came and hugged us and said you were not there at the after-party, so I cannot go home with this trophy before taking your blessings. We met all of them and then went downstairs to drop them off, Shah Rukh again hugged and said ‘I will never forget this moment’ and also said, ‘Now after receiving your blessings, I will go to Gauri’” the directors added to their precious memories with the actor.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathaan, opposite Deepika Padukone. It will release next year. He also has Jawan and Dhunki in the pipeline.

