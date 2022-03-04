When Shane Warne revealed that he had a Bollywood offer waiting for him: 'It's a Hollywood movie shot for India'

Australian cricketer Shane Warne died on Friday at his Thailand Villa. In 2015, Shane had revealed that he had a Bollywood offer waiting for him. In another interview, Shane said that he wanted either Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio to portray his role in his planned ‘Hollywood-ised’ biopic, which was being made for Indian audience. (Read More: Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, react to Australian cricketer Shane Warne's death: 'Legends live on')

In 2015, there were rumours that Shane - who had retired from cricket by then - was to feature in a Bollywood film. Given his popularity in India and proximity to certain Bollywood stars, this wasn't outlandish. Shane eventually confirmed the news. "There is an offer. There is someone who has something for me," Shane told PTI while attending a Tourism Victoria event later that year.

A few years later, Shane revealed that an Indian production company was in talks to produce his biopic. However, it was later put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shane had told news.com.au at that time, “I think hopefully by the end of the year or early next year we'll pick it up again and see what's going on.” He added that he wanted Leonardo DiCaprio or Brad Pitt to portray in the film.

He added, “A guy has written a script about it, this company want to shoot it, so it's basically a Hollywood movie shot for India. And they're basing it on my story of how we put together the Royals in 2008 and they've 'Hollywood-ised' it. It's all sorts of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll stuff."

On Friday, Shane's management released a brief statement to the Australian media, saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand and the reason could be a suspected heart attack. Several Bollywood celebrities such as, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Shibani Dandekar, Varun Dhawan and others mourned the Australian spinner's death on social media.

Shane was regarded one of the greatest spinners to have played the game. Known for his guile and attacking bowling, he took a total of 1001 international wickets. He was a vital part of the all-conquering Australian team of the 90s and early 2000s.

