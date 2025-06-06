Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
When Vidya Balan asked John Abraham to help after Akshaye Khanna ‘fired’ at her for rejecting a film with him

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 06, 2025 03:02 PM IST

Vidya Balan had no idea how to confront Akshaye Khanna on the set of Salaam-E-Ishq after she had rejected doing another film opposite him.

Actor Vidya Balan opened up about an incident that occured many years ago while she was shooting Salaam-E-Ishq. The actor was present at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit, where she opened up about an incident when she she had to face Akshaye Khanna after rejecting a film opposite him. (Also read: Vidya Balan opens up on doing Hollywood roles, says she would love to play the therapist in Adolescence)

Vidya Balan turned down the film opposite Akshaye Khanna because she didn't like the script.
What Vidya said

During the interaction, Vidya said: "There was a film offered to me opposite Akshaye Khanna, and for some reason, I didn’t connect with the script. But I didn’t pick up the phone and tell him that. I asked my manager to convey it to the director." 

‘I didn’t want to hurt anyone’

She went on to add, “And then I met Akshaye on the sets of Salaam-E-Ishq. And he fired me. He was like ‘Why didn’t you tell me you didn’t want to do the film?’ I went up to John [Abraham] and said, ‘Can you please save me?’ Because I was so new, I didn’t want any confrontation. I didn’t want to hurt anyone or make anyone feel bad, or just feel like I was refusing a film with them. But of course, he was only pulling my leg. I later realized."

Salaam-E-Ishq was a romantic drama film directed by Nikkhil Advani that also starred Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Priyanka Chopra. It was a modest success at the box office upon release in 2007.

Vidya was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, opposite Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. The horror-comedy film was released on Diwali last year and emerged as a box-office success. She also starred in the rom-com Do Aur Do Pyaar, alongside Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Follow Us On