When Vijay Deverakonda said Shah Rukh Khan is ‘not the last of the stars’: ‘You are wrong’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan continues to inspire people and budding actors with his journey to stardom in the industry. The actor once stated that he is “the last of the stars.” However, in 2022, Vijay Deverakonda expressed confidence that Shah Rukh’s statement was 'wrong' in an interview with GQ India. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda opens up on Liger's failure, says he was ‘extremely sad’ for this reason) When Vijay Deverakonda reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's 'last of the stars' statement.

Vijay says Shah Rukh Khan inspired him

Vijay spoke about how Shah Rukh's success motivated him and said, “I can’t tell you how much Shah Rukh Khan’s success drove me. It showed me in clear terms: if he could do it, why couldn’t I? You only need one successful person as a reference point. Even when I was a nobody, I refused to do so many films. I always felt that I was meant for bigger things. People said, ‘You will never get an opportunity like this,’ but I had higher expectations of myself.”

Vijay on Shah Rukh's ‘I’m last of the stars' comment

When asked what he would say to Shah Rukh if he ever met him in person, Vijay referred to his statement calling himself 'last of the stars' and said, “…When I saw his interview, I remember wanting to say, ‘Shah Rukh, you’re wrong. You’re not the last. I’m coming’.”

The statement Vijay referred to was from a conversation with Anupam Kher on The Anupam Kher Show. When Shah Rukh was asked whether he ever thought someone else would surpass him in success or dominate the headlines instead, he confidently said, “No, that won’t happen. I am modest, as Anu sir said, but that won’t happen. I’ll tell you honestly—I am the last of the stars.” The crowd, along with Anupam, erupted in cheers following Shah Rukh’s statement.

Vijay Deverakonda and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming films

Vijay will next be seen in the Telugu spy thriller Kingdom. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Satyadev in a key role. Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is planned as a duology, with the first instalment set to release in theatres on May 30.

Shah Rukh made a spectacular comeback to the big screen with Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, both of which earned over ₹1000 crore at the box office. Now, the actor is gearing up for another action film titled King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film reportedly also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and others in key roles. It is scheduled to go on floors later this year.