Shah Rukh Khan's ‘spiritual guru’ Anand Pandit recalls giving vaastu tips to him before Pathaan, Jawan: ‘Worked for him’
Producer Anand Pandit revealed how he contributed to the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback to the big screen with his films Pathaan and Jawan in 2024. The films broke box office records and emerged as two of the highest-grossing Bollywood productions. In a recent interview with Screen, producer Anand Pandit, who SRK once called his “spiritual guru”, revealed that he gave some vaastu tips to the superstar before the release of both Jawan and Pathaan. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan: Who is playing what in King)
Anand Pandit recalls giving Shah Rukh Khan vaastu advice before Jawan and Pathaan
Reacting to SRK calling him his spiritual guru, Anand told the portal that the actor approached him for vaastu advice before both films. He said, “When we became close, I started guiding him — there is a special Vaastu Shastra based on energy, which I practise. We adjusted the energy that was required at his place. And it worked for him. He is such a humble man and a great guy that he publicly acknowledged it, and I am grateful for that.”
In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan attended Anand Pandit’s 60th birthday celebration, wherein he talked about his relationship with him and said, “My final relationship with him is that he is my spiritual guru. His buildings, under the Lotus Developers, are high-tech and modern. I was surprised when I saw that once you get into these buildings, you feel like you’re in New York or London. They are so high-end and still so close to being like home — warm, beautiful, and such amenities.”
He added, "Since he is a developer, he knows Vaastu well. Every now and then, I call him home and tell him, ‘Sir, meri pichli waali picture chali nahi, kuch kar do (Sir, my last film didn't work, please do something).’ Anand Sir would suggest putting up a mirror (or something auspicious). But fortunately, my movies are working."
About Anand Pandit
Anand is an Indian film producer and distributor who owns Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, a film studio that has produced and distributed Bollywood films such as Total Dhamaal, Missing, Sarkar 3, and Great Grand Masti, among others. He has also produced several other films, including Thank God, The Big Bull, and Chehre. Anand is also a real estate developer and the founder of Lotus Developers, which develops high-end properties in Mumbai.
Pathaan and Jawan's box office success
Pathaan marked Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after a long hiatus. The film, which also featured Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia, broke box office records, earning ₹1,050 crore worldwide. The superstar followed it up with another action drama, Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film starred SRK in a double role alongside Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others, and became an even bigger hit, earning ₹1,160 crore globally.
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film
SRK will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s film King. The action drama reportedly stars his daughter Suhana Khan in a key role, marking her theatrical debut. If reports are to be believed, the film will also feature an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Rani Mukerji. It is expected to go on floors later this year.
