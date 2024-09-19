Who is model-turned-Bhramacharini Hari Maa Priyanka? Meet Rahul Roy's sister Pia Grace Roy

Actor Rahul Roy is known for starring in many films such as Aashiqui, Sapne Sajan Ke and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, among others. But do you know about his model-turned-Bhramacharini sister Priyanka Roy. She is now known as Hari Maa. (Also Read | Rahul Roy reveals Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt didn't reach out to him after his brain stroke) Hari Maa, aka Priyanka Roy, is a bhramacharini and a non-commercial mystic.

Hari Maa seen with Rahul

Rahul and Hari Maa met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde recently. In a video, posted by a paparazzo, Hari Maa posed with Rahul. Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a photo with the CM and wrote, "Gratitude to our Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, #meeknathshinde Ram ram #harimaapriyanka #harimaa #cmmaharashtra #eknathshinde #chiefministerofmaharashtra."

Who is Hari Maa?

As per her YouTube bio, she is a Bhramacharini (celibate), ‘non-commercial mystic’, and a philosopher who writes and recites spiritual songs. She was a model and an entrepreneur earlier. She is trained in martial arts and dance and was a fitness trainer, too. Hari Maa writes that she is a chef, a humanitarian, an environmentalist and a vegan activist. Her bio also has her quote--'Animal is also a person'. Priyanka, aka Hari Maa, was a model for many years. Her last post featuring her as a model was in 2020, before her wedding.

Whom did Hari Maa marry?

She married Romeer Sen on August 7, 2020. A day before tying the knot, she posted a photo with Romeer on Instagram. A part of her note read, "I have a great honour to introduce my husband to be @romeersen. Tomorrow, we are tying knot in this plane, we may have tied knots many times in our past births. This love is not polluted by worldly aspects and has an inherent power to retain its divinity...Reuniting tomorrow by tying knot. 7/08/2020."

Priyanka married Romeer Sen on August 7, 2020.

More about Hari Maa

Priyanka is reportedly the adopted sister of Rahul. Her father's name is late Proloy Bagchi Roy, while her mother's name is Lily Bagchi. She also has a brother Satyajit Roy. The name of Rahul's father is Deepak Roy and his mother's name is Indira Roy. He has a brother, Rohit Roy.

What Rahul said about his sister

Last year, Rahul penned a note for Priyanka on Instagram and shared a photo. A part of his note read, "Hari Maa welcome back Home @priyankaroy_pia. Happy Rakshabandhan’s Day. Thank you for accepting my stubbornness and my different lifestyle which I have been living in for past 57 years. You are not just a sister, but even a mother...I never support in any financial needs in any manner still you stand with me and run the entire house and all the people seamlessly."

Rahul penned a note for Priyanka on Instagram.

What Hari Maa said about her family

Speaking with Femori, a few years ago, she had said, "I was told we come after the men, so we are not allowed to discuss our heart. We could not eat first, were not allowed to sit on the dining table with my father or brother or any elder. I used to watch from the corner of the kitchen or used to sleep without eating, keeping the anger inside. I got scolded and tortured, beaten up for the mistakes I had never done...I was very sure that I have to leave this place where I was not treated as a human, where there was no love, no respect, no serving, no space to show my heart. My family never told me they love me, they were always ashamed that I am girl..."