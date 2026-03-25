Who is Shahida Ansari? All about the viral content creator from the slums in Mumbai who cooked for Farah Khan

Both Farah and her cook, Dilip, brought gifts for Shahida. In the video on Farah Khan's channel, which has now been removed, Shahida was seen talking about her life and journey. She introduced her husband and two daughters to Farah, showed her small one-room residence in the slums. When Farah asked her how many people live in this small room, she said 10! Shahida quipped that they manage to fit inside the room and live with each other.

Farah Khan visited Shahida Ansari's house in the slums of Mumbai, where the two of them chatted about food, family and more. Shahida Ansari is a content creator from Mumbai who regularly posts videos on Instagram and YouTube. Farah asked her about her journey, and Shahida replied that she started posting on Instagram eight years ago and has only recently gone viral for her reels on the platform. She has a million followers on Instagram. (Also read: Farah Khan reveals Main Hoon Na started as a college rom-com, India-Pak angle added later: 'Why make a small picture?' )

Shahida went on to add that she loves how the other residents of the slum, especially her neighbours, have shown support for her journey in content creation. Shahida often posts videos of herself cooking and preparing meals with her children, turning them into hilarious moments of roasting one another.

One of her reels, where she said, “My life, my rules!” also went viral in 2024. Shahida also posts funny reels on every Sunday, pointing out that she has woken up late again so it does not matter if all the other work for the day is delayed.