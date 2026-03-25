Who is Shahida Ansari? All about the viral content creator from the slums in Mumbai who cooked for Farah Khan
Shahida Ansari featured on the latest episode of Farah Khan's YouTube channel. She lives in the slums of Mumbai.
Farah Khan visited Shahida Ansari's house in the slums of Mumbai, where the two of them chatted about food, family and more. Shahida Ansari is a content creator from Mumbai who regularly posts videos on Instagram and YouTube. Farah asked her about her journey, and Shahida replied that she started posting on Instagram eight years ago and has only recently gone viral for her reels on the platform. She has a million followers on Instagram. (Also read: Farah Khan reveals Main Hoon Na started as a college rom-com, India-Pak angle added later: 'Why make a small picture?')
Who is Shahida?
Both Farah and her cook, Dilip, brought gifts for Shahida. In the video on Farah Khan's channel, which has now been removed, Shahida was seen talking about her life and journey. She introduced her husband and two daughters to Farah, showed her small one-room residence in the slums. When Farah asked her how many people live in this small room, she said 10! Shahida quipped that they manage to fit inside the room and live with each other.
Shahida went on to add that she loves how the other residents of the slum, especially her neighbours, have shown support for her journey in content creation. Shahida often posts videos of herself cooking and preparing meals with her children, turning them into hilarious moments of roasting one another.
One of her reels, where she said, “My life, my rules!” also went viral in 2024. Shahida also posts funny reels on every Sunday, pointing out that she has woken up late again so it does not matter if all the other work for the day is delayed.
In the video posted by Farah, Shahida cooked a curry with potatoes and onions. Farah and Dilip sat on the floor and ate with Shahida and her husband. Farah praised Shahida for her cooking and also commented on how natural she is in front of the camera when she makes her videos. Shahida also posted a video on her YouTube channel with Farah Khan, in which she expressed her happiness that she came to her house and liked her simple recipe.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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