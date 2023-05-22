Who was Aditya Singh Rajput? Everything to know about 32-year old Splitsvilla actor

Actor, model Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead on Monday at his residence in Andheri, Mumbai. The actor was 32. The news agency ANI confirmed his death and quoted Mumbai police saying, “Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Body sent for post-mortem. Investigation underway.” As per reports, the actor's last rites will be performed on Tuesday. Actor Aditya Singh Rajput died in Mumbai due to alleged drug overdose.

How did Aditya Singh Rajput die?

As per multiple reports, Aditya Singh Rajput was found in the washroom of his apartment in the 11th-floor high-rise building. The incident was allegedly first discovered by his friend who brought him to a nearby hospital with the building watchman. Reportedly, the actor was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. While the exact cause of death is not unknown yet, reports suggest that the actor might have died of a drug overdose. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Who was Aditya Singh Rajput?

Aditya Singh Rajput hailed from Delhi where he was born and brought up. His family belongs from Uttarakhand. He completed his studies from Delhi's Green Fields School. He started his career as a ramp model in Delhi at the age of 17.

Films and TV shows of Aditya Singh Rajput

Aditya Singh Rajput is known for appearing in more than 25 advertisements, including the popular Hero Honda Ad with actor Hrithik Roshan and cricketer Saurav Ganguly. Later, he came to Mumbai and began auditioning for roles. He participated in several reality shows, including Splitsvilla 9. He was also a part of Pogo TV's Cambala Investigation Agency.

He also appeared in TV projects such as Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others. He is best known for working in films like Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. Reportedly, he was also involved with casting work.

