Will Sidharth Malhotra be part of Race 4? Here's what we know

Actor Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly be a part of Race 4. As per Pinkvilla, Sidharth showed interest in the fourth instalment of the franchise and is in discussions with producer Ramesh Taurani. Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan will also feature in the film. (Also Read | Shilpa Shetty to Sidharth Malhotra: Celebs who made their OTT series debut this year) Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha.

Will Sidharth star in Race 4

Quoting its source, Pinkvilla reported, “While Ramesh Taurani has got a team of in-house writers to develop the basic plot of Race 4, he has outsourced it to some of the seasoned writers and directors to develop it into a screenplay. While the writing work is on, he has initiated conversations with Sidharth Malhotra to play the leading man of Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan. Sid is a big fan of Race Franchise and is interested in doing the film.”

“Staying true to the world of this franchise, the Race franchise is getting a reboot with a face-off between Saif and Sid. It’s a pure two-hero film, with both the characters having shades of grey,” added the source.

About Race franchise

Recently, Ramesh Taurani had said that the script is ready for the fourth installment in the action crime franchise Race. The first two Race films were directed by Abbas-Mustan, featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Akshaye Khanna and John Abraham played the role of villain in the first and second chapters, respectively.

The third part was directed by Remo D’Souza and was headlined by Salman Khan, with Bobby Deol essaying the antagonist. Produced by Tips Films, Race released in 2008 and its success spawned the 2013 sequel. The third part, which arrived in theatres in 2018, did well at the box office despite negative reviews.

What Ramesh Taurani said recently

“The script is ready for the next Race installment, we will announce the casting of the film soon. The cast will be new. I can’t comment whether Salman Khan will be part of it or not. It will go on floors by the end of the year. It’s not decided yet who will direct it,” Ramesh told news agency PTI in an interview in June.

Sidharth's last film

Sidharth was last seen in Yodha along with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. The film received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film released in theatres in March 2024.