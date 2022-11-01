World Vegan Day! Genelia Deshmukh reveals, ‘Our son put Riteish and me on the road to veganism’

Actor-couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh turned vegan three years ago and they say the lifestyle has brought about noticeable changes in their lives. “Our energy levels while working out are much higher compared to when we were non-vegetarian. It feels like the body has more oxygen,” Riteish shares.

On World Vegan Day today, Genelia recalls how the idea of being vegan was planted in her head by her elder son, Riaan Deshmukh, a few years ago. “He came home from school and told me, ‘Aai, you love Flash (our dog) and you eat chicken. Both are animals. What’s the difference?’ That put me on the road to understanding what I was doing,” she recalls.

The couple now wants to spread awareness about veganism, as their sons — Riaan (7) and Rahyl Deshmukh (6) — have also joined the bandwagon. “It is not just about veganism, but growing awareness [about it]. With every bite, it’s a conscious decision that one takes. We are trying to share something that we have experienced after becoming vegan. We did our blood work, and the doctor says it looks younger. So, there’s quantifiable proof. It’s one step for animals who cannot speak for themselves,” says Riteish, 43.

Genelia, 35, feels she and her husband will “always be vegan”, but for their sons, following the lifestyle forever or giving it up will be their choice. “They are in school and they often go for birthday parties, where they cannot eat half the things. But they have never complained about it. They feel that it’s their cause too. As parents, we smile and feel that we are in it together,” she ends.

You can follow the author on Twitter @VinayMishra12